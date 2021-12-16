Brokerages Anticipate BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Post $0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. BlackRock TCP Capital reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $42.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

TCPC stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $798.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

In related news, Director Andrea Petro purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $32,338.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajneesh Vig bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $138,088 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,586,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,121,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 51,155 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 37,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. 27.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

