Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BNL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $24.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.54. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 6.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 510,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after buying an additional 32,610 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 6.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 82,749 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 12.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 106,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadstone Net Lease (BNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.