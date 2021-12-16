Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $670.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $589.00 to $670.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVGO. Summit Redstone lowered Broadcom to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as moribund enterprise spending is coming back strong. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Summit Insights lowered Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $646.97.

AVGO stock opened at $639.86 on Monday. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $416.96 and a 1 year high of $644.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $547.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $504.86. The firm has a market cap of $263.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

