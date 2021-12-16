Britvic (LON:BVIC) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 980 ($12.95) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.55) to GBX 935 ($12.36) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,075 ($14.21) to GBX 1,120 ($14.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.88) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Britvic to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,060 ($14.01) to GBX 870 ($11.50) in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 996.88 ($13.17).

Shares of BVIC stock opened at GBX 920 ($12.16) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 726 ($9.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,018 ($13.45). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 896.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 935.90.

In other news, insider Simon Litherland sold 28,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($11.88), for a total transaction of £252,169.50 ($333,248.98). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 45 shares of company stock worth $40,380.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

