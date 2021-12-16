British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Holdings Increased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,353,000 after buying an additional 3,389,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,994,000 after buying an additional 1,683,436 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 659.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,115,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,849,000 after buying an additional 968,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,413,000 after buying an additional 757,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2,800.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,416,000 after purchasing an additional 648,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

