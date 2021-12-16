BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives $78.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBIO shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.6% in the second quarter. Grace Capital now owns 77,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $38.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.84. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day moving average is $51.64.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 939.99% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

