BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Update

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, an increase of 169.9% from the November 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE LND traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $4.55. 9,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,184. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.84 million for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 19.02%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 6,646.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 73,111 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the third quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.

