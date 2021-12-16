Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Sells $157,768.00 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $157,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BOX opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -81.75 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.41. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 64.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in BOX by 1,360.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,825,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BOX by 1,815.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,387,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,955 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BOX by 118.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,917 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in BOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,235,000. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 79.0% in the second quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 2,135,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,554,000 after purchasing an additional 942,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOX. JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

