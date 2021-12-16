BORA Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $427.09 Million (BORA)

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded 29% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One BORA coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC on popular exchanges. BORA has a market capitalization of $863.74 million and approximately $427.09 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BORA has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00040807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.04 or 0.00212509 BTC.

About BORA

BORA is a coin. Its launch date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,250,000 coins. The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BORA is boraecosystem.com . BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

BORA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BORA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BORA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

