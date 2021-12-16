Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,760,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,427,659,000 after buying an additional 769,405 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,236,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,806,000 after buying an additional 2,785,378 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,434,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,917,000 after purchasing an additional 260,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,235,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,612,000 after purchasing an additional 65,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,081,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,896,000 after purchasing an additional 253,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.42. 1,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $75.15 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.90 and a 200-day moving average of $84.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

