Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO Sells $394,575.45 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $35.27 on Thursday, hitting $2,165.65. The company had a trading volume of 26,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,860.73 and a 1 year high of $2,687.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,370.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2,299.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,745.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 53.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 92.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.