boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given New 395.00 Price Target at Barclays

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) had its target price decreased by Barclays from 415.00 to 395.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BHOOY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered boohoo group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised boohoo group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $250.50.

boohoo group stock opened at $44.66 on Monday. boohoo group has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $102.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.49.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

