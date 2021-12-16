BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €64.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BNP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($70.79) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($74.16) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €64.47 ($72.44).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €55.89 ($62.80) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($64.31) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($77.72). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €57.89 and its 200-day moving average price is €55.06.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.