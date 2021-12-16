BNC Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. VanEck Oil Services ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000.

OIH stock opened at $185.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.54 and a 200 day moving average of $202.39. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $148.51 and a 52 week high of $248.09.

