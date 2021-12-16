BNC Wealth Management LLC Purchases 720 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,730 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.3% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.5% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 620 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $801.97.

Shares of TSLA opened at $975.99 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,024.42 and its 200-day moving average is $806.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $980.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.86, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,399,546 shares of company stock worth $3,669,912,693. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

