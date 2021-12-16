BNC Wealth Management LLC Purchases 339 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,415 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.5% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.6% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 3.5% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 312,528 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $69,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 0.5% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 90,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $20,173,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.88.

V stock opened at $212.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $408.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.