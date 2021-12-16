BNC Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,343 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Wichmann acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $1,049,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 410,154 shares of company stock valued at $17,631,591 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

