BNC Wealth Management LLC Acquires 210 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $365.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $336.96 and its 200-day moving average is $326.28. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.97 and a 1 year high of $365.33.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.38.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total value of $703,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

