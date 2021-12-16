Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.90.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

OWL stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,580. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $17.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.57.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $247.88 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Claudia A. Holz acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 2,289,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $35,254,650.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,572,155 shares of company stock valued at $70,484,542.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $748,109,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $644,000,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,800,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,498,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.