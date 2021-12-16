Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

BLBD stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.62. 1,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,383. Blue Bird has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $424.93 million, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the third quarter worth about $2,184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Blue Bird by 51.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 404.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 8.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

