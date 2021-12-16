Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $235,208.01

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 16th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $235,208.01 and approximately $361.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00039706 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.52 or 0.00207211 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

BCPT is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

