Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $15.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Blend Labs traded as low as $7.71 and last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 3625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blend Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $37,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,677,000. Untitled Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,301,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,975,000. 18.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.43.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blend Labs Company Profile (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

