Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG) Insider Matt Jones Sells 203,725 Shares of Stock

Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG) insider Matt Jones sold 203,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.21), for a total value of £495,051.75 ($654,224.59).

Shares of LON BLTG opened at GBX 241 ($3.18) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 256.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £182.15 million and a P/E ratio of 109.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Blancco Technology Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 210 ($2.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 294 ($3.89).

Blancco Technology Group Company Profile

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization software that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, compactflash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

