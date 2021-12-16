Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG) Insider Matt Jones Sells 203,725 Shares of Stock

Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG) insider Matt Jones sold 203,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.21), for a total value of £495,051.75 ($654,224.59).
Shares of LON BLTG opened at GBX 241 ($3.18) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 256.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £182.15 million and a P/E ratio of 109.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Blancco Technology Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 210 ($2.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 294 ($3.89).
Blancco Technology Group Company Profile
Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for Blancco Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blancco Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.