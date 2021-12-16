Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.9% over the last three years.

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 118,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,648. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $15.59.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 34,367 shares during the last quarter.

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

