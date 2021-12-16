Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.9% over the last three years.

Get Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:BGX opened at $14.59 on Thursday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 34,367 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.