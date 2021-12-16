BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $952.97

Shares of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 952.97 ($12.59) and traded as low as GBX 912 ($12.05). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 917 ($12.12), with a volume of 664,324 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 952.97. The stock has a market cap of £929.48 million and a PE ratio of 2.67.

In other news, insider Angela Lane bought 496 shares of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.77) per share, for a total transaction of £4,791.36 ($6,331.91).

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

