BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the November 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE:BST traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.99. 308,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,286. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.46. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $62.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 197,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,848,000. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

