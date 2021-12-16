BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the November 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NYSE:BST traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.99. 308,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,286. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.46. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $62.16.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.
