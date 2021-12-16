Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Portfolio Manager Kyle Mcclements Acquires 1,058 Shares

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Portfolio Manager Kyle Mcclements purchased 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $14,642.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 169,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,389. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.03. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $23.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

