Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Shares Down 3.7%

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) traded down 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.66. 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLKLF shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.79.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23.

Blackline Safety Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing products and services for employee monitoring. The firm operates through the Product and Service segments. The Product segment consists of sales from connected safety monitoring hardware devices to a variety of industries and geographic locations.

