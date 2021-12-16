Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Sold by Gruss & Co. LLC

Gruss & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 25.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 36,900 shares during the quarter. Black Stone Minerals makes up approximately 3.6% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSM. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.25. 1,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.22 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 30.37%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 370.37%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSM. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.85.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

