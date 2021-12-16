Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Shares Gap Up to $73.75

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.75, but opened at $76.20. Black Knight shares last traded at $76.32, with a volume of 442 shares trading hands.

BKI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.05, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.08.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,033,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,432,000 after acquiring an additional 28,856 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 379,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,303,000 after acquiring an additional 101,568 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,771,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,606,000 after acquiring an additional 28,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Black Knight by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

