BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.15.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

BJRI traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $33.54. 6,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,132. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.62 million, a PE ratio of -43.99 and a beta of 2.11. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $282.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

