Bitcoin Confidential Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $578,843.22 and $10,021.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013051 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.94 or 0.00187542 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001169 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.