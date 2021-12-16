BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at $2,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 28.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at $2,870,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 201.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Northland Securities increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $469,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $563,644.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,483 shares of company stock worth $11,813,638. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

