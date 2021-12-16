Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,716.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,716 ($22.68) and last traded at GBX 1,686 ($22.28), with a volume of 13285 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,679 ($22.19).

Separately, Liberum Capital raised shares of Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,550 ($20.48) to GBX 1,720 ($22.73) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The stock has a market cap of £3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,525.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 20.60 ($0.27) dividend. This is a boost from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.13%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,670 ($22.07), for a total value of £2,922,500 ($3,862,164.66).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

