Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Purchased by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,822 shares during the period. Beyond Meat makes up about 1.4% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Beyond Meat worth $17,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.2% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 54.7% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 91,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after buying an additional 32,184 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at about $3,641,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 135.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,351,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Beyond Meat by 24.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $67.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.06 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. The firm had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BYND shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

