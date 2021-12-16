Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.
XAIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.
In other news, Director Ron Bentsur sold 37,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $506,887.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Carey purchased 10,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $630,900 over the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Beyond Air stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.10. 658,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,029. Beyond Air has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of -0.55.
Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Beyond Air will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Beyond Air Company Profile
Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.
Read More: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.