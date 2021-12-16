Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

XAIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, Director Ron Bentsur sold 37,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $506,887.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Carey purchased 10,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $630,900 over the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Beyond Air by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 780,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Beyond Air by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 751,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 27,320 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Beyond Air by 29.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 405,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Beyond Air by 639.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 233,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Beyond Air in the second quarter worth $1,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beyond Air stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.10. 658,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,029. Beyond Air has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of -0.55.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Beyond Air will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

