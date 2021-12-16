Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Gap Down to $23.17

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.17, but opened at $21.45. Betterware de Mexico shares last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 85 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $734.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $13.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $12.97. The business had revenue of $117.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.08 million. Betterware de Mexico had a return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 15.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.4153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWMX. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,325,000. Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 34,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.