Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,562 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Best Buy by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 384.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $102.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBY. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,957 shares of company stock worth $657,868. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

