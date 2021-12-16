Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Short Interest Down 60.5% in November

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the November 15th total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BRGO traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 41,601,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,243,965. Bergio International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.16.
Bergio International Company Profile
