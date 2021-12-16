Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Short Interest Down 60.5% in November

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the November 15th total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BRGO traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 41,601,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,243,965. Bergio International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Bergio International Company Profile

Bergio International, Inc engages in the product design, manufacture and distribution of jewellery. Its products consist of styles and designs made from precious metals such as gold, platinum, diamond, karat gold and other precious stones. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Fairfield, NJ.

