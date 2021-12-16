Berger Financial Group Inc Reduces Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,612 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. NetApp makes up approximately 1.0% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter valued at about $232,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1,469.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,353,000 after buying an additional 1,932,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NetApp by 106.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,996,000 after buying an additional 1,013,259 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NetApp by 34.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,079,000 after buying an additional 982,858 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth approximately $66,347,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.80. 6,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $94.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.98 and its 200-day moving average is $86.02.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.11.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,288 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.