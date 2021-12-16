Berger Financial Group Inc Has $9.21 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,276,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,424 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,356,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,894 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,439,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,330,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,107,000 after purchasing an additional 484,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,318,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,043,000 after purchasing an additional 46,674 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.80. 6,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,447. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.92. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.