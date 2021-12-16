Berger Financial Group Inc Has $4.79 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on REGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.75.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total value of $76,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,350,241. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $12.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $645.92. 14,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,326. The stock has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $617.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $602.92. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.