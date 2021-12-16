Berger Financial Group Inc Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XEL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.91. 19,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,885. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.85 and its 200-day moving average is $66.64. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XEL. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

