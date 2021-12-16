Berger Financial Group Inc Buys 1,066 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Incyte by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Incyte by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,229. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.16 and its 200-day moving average is $73.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72.

INCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Incyte from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

