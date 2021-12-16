Berenberg Bank Lowers alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ALSRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of alstria office REIT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of alstria office REIT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of alstria office REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of alstria office REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ALSRF stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. alstria office REIT has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

