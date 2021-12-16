Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives GBX 3,967.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,982.45 ($52.63).

BWY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,200 ($55.50) to GBX 4,360 ($57.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,180 ($55.24) to GBX 4,230 ($55.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,075 ($53.85) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($51.80) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Bellway stock traded down GBX 38 ($0.50) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,182 ($42.05). The company had a trading volume of 647,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,238. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,232.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,342.54. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,684 ($35.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,756 ($49.64).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 82.50 ($1.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Bellway’s previous dividend of $35.00. This represents a yield of 2.37%. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is 0.27%.

In other news, insider Paul Hampden Smith bought 3,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,455 ($45.66) per share, for a total transaction of £108,970.70 ($144,007.80). Also, insider Jason Honeyman bought 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,161 ($41.77) per share, with a total value of £106,620.53 ($140,901.98).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

