Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Bellway (LON:BWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,160 ($54.98) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.83% from the company’s previous close.

BWY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,800 ($50.22) to GBX 3,600 ($47.57) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bellway from GBX 4,200 ($55.50) to GBX 4,360 ($57.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($51.80) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Bellway from GBX 4,180 ($55.24) to GBX 4,230 ($55.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,933.58 ($51.98).

Get Bellway alerts:

Shares of Bellway stock opened at GBX 3,229 ($42.67) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.27. Bellway has a 52 week low of GBX 2,684 ($35.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,756 ($49.64). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,226.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,340.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 10.23.

In related news, insider Jason Honeyman acquired 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,161 ($41.77) per share, for a total transaction of £106,620.53 ($140,901.98). Also, insider Paul Hampden Smith acquired 3,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,455 ($45.66) per share, with a total value of £108,970.70 ($144,007.80).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.