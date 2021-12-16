Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Bellway (LON:BWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,160 ($54.98) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.83% from the company’s previous close.
BWY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,800 ($50.22) to GBX 3,600 ($47.57) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bellway from GBX 4,200 ($55.50) to GBX 4,360 ($57.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($51.80) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Bellway from GBX 4,180 ($55.24) to GBX 4,230 ($55.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,933.58 ($51.98).
Shares of Bellway stock opened at GBX 3,229 ($42.67) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.27. Bellway has a 52 week low of GBX 2,684 ($35.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,756 ($49.64). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,226.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,340.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 10.23.
Bellway Company Profile
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
