Beach Point Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 24,000 TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 7,427.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after buying an additional 1,540,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after purchasing an additional 45,717 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after purchasing an additional 130,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after purchasing an additional 70,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TRTX stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.91. 2,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,498. The firm has a market cap of $917.64 million, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.88. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 325.25, a quick ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 44.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 218.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.