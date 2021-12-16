BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at CIBC

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 257.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$17.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of BBTV from C$22.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of BBTV from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BBTV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.50.

BBTV stock opened at C$3.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. BBTV has a 1-year low of C$2.95 and a 1-year high of C$15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.15.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

